From Sports to Hollywood With Casey Wasserman



Matt is joined by Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman and chairperson of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. They discuss Casey’s jump into the traditional entertainment business after purchasing Brillstein Entertainment Partners and what it means for the future of Wasserman, if we will continue to see consolidation in the management field, his thoughts on the ongoing strikes, and his vision for the L.A. Olympics in 2028.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Casey Wasserman

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify