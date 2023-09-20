 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

From Sports to Hollywood With Casey Wasserman

The Wasserman CEO joins Matt to discuss his transition into the entertainment business and his vision for the 2028 L.A. Olympics

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Gabriel Rossi/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Casey Wasserman, chairman and CEO of Wasserman and chairperson of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. They discuss Casey’s jump into the traditional entertainment business after purchasing Brillstein Entertainment Partners and what it means for the future of Wasserman, if we will continue to see consolidation in the management field, his thoughts on the ongoing strikes, and his vision for the L.A. Olympics in 2028.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Casey Wasserman
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

