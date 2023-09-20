 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Top Buy-Low Trade Candidates for Week 3

Could Javonte Williams be a sleeping giant? Can Alexander Mattison get any worse? All this and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images


Power Hour! Talking the top NFL Week 3 buy-low trade candidates, Justin Fields of the Navy Midshipmen, Josh Jacobs’s workload, the Cincinnati Bengals, Jahan Dotson’s talent, and more (4:10). “You guys want to do some emails?” (35:42)

  • Remember 2022 Justin Fields? (4:10)
  • Most of the Cincinnati Bengals offense (7:13)
  • Bet on Josh Jacobs’s workload (9:24)
  • Could Javonte Williams be a sleeping giant? (12:20)
  • Alexander Mattison can’t get any worse, right? RIGHT? (14:24)
  • Jahan Dotson: Trust the talent (17:50)
  • Give Pat Freiermuth another chance and he (probably) won’t let you down (20:11)
  • Deshaun Watson isn’t good, but maybe Elijah Moore still could be (22:41)
  • Kyle Pitts, lmao (25:05)
  • Is Garrett Wilson a buy low or a sell high? (30:49)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

