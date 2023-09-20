Power Ranking the Top Buy-Low Trade Candidates for Week 3



Power Hour! Talking the top NFL Week 3 buy-low trade candidates, Justin Fields of the Navy Midshipmen, Josh Jacobs’s workload, the Cincinnati Bengals, Jahan Dotson’s talent, and more (4:10). “You guys want to do some emails?” (35:42)

Remember 2022 Justin Fields? (4:10)

Most of the Cincinnati Bengals offense (7:13)

Bet on Josh Jacobs’s workload (9:24)

Could Javonte Williams be a sleeping giant? (12:20)

Alexander Mattison can’t get any worse, right? RIGHT? (14:24)

Jahan Dotson: Trust the talent (17:50)

Give Pat Freiermuth another chance and he (probably) won’t let you down (20:11)

Deshaun Watson isn’t good, but maybe Elijah Moore still could be (22:41)

Kyle Pitts, lmao (25:05)

Is Garrett Wilson a buy low or a sell high? (30:49)

