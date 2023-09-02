’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 6 Review—Plus, Peter Segal Returns!



David and Ben return to recap the sixth episode of the second season, titled “Appearances.” They discuss how important this episode is to the lore of the show, all the flashbacks and how it changes the way we view certain characters, and how it all connects to Tom Spade’s suicide, as well as this week’s awards (1:38). Also, the director of this week’s episode, Peter Segal, returns to discuss the process of casting the younger versions of Tom, Willie, and Wild Bill, what made this episode important to the creators, Chris Bauer’s performance, and more (59:09).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh

Guest: Peter Segal

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

