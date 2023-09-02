 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 6 Review—Plus, Peter Segal Returns!

David and Ben are joined by director Peter Segal to discuss this week’s episode, the casting, Chris Bauer’s performance, and more

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
“Heels” Premiere Event Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starz


David and Ben return to recap the sixth episode of the second season, titled “Appearances.” They discuss how important this episode is to the lore of the show, all the flashbacks and how it changes the way we view certain characters, and how it all connects to Tom Spade’s suicide, as well as this week’s awards (1:38). Also, the director of this week’s episode, Peter Segal, returns to discuss the process of casting the younger versions of Tom, Willie, and Wild Bill, what made this episode important to the creators, Chris Bauer’s performance, and more (59:09).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Guest: Peter Segal
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In TV

The Latest

‘My Adventures With Superman’ Season 1 Reactions

The Midnight Boys break down why they love this version of Clark Kent and this wondrous show

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

The Friday Something From the Airport: WWE Payback Preview, Mailbag, and a 2014 Interview With the Late Bray Wyatt

And, more angry e-mails about Dip’s LA Knight takes!

By Peter Rosenberg

Lindsay and Carl Call Off Engagement, ‘New York’ Episode 7, ‘Atlanta’ Finale, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 12

Chelsea, Zack, and Jodi dish out all the Bravo gossip of week

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker

‘Ahsoka’ Is Reframing the Force

Is Disney’s new ‘Star Wars’ series reinventing what a Jedi can be, or is it just restoring how the Force was always intended to work?

By Ben Lindbergh

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Join Mal and Jo as they talk about Hera’s rough day at the office, Sabine’s training with Ahsoka, and of course, purrgils

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

An AI-Journalist Truce and The Athletic’s Big Spending. Plus: Richard Deitsch on Tony Romo and ESPN.

Bryan discusses how news outlets are utilizing code to protect their content against AI and touches on college football’s epidemic of depth-chart withholding

By Bryan Curtis