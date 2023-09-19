 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can the 0-2 Pats Get Back on Track? With Zack Cox. Plus, Would Belichick Ever Leave the Pats?

Brian also discusses why Jayson Tatum could be “the guy” in Boston

By Brian Barrett
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian opens with some thoughts on Bill Belichick’s recent track record with the Pats and whether he could be interested in coaching another AFC team. Then, he takes stock of the Boston sports scene and discusses why Jayson Tatum is poised to be “the guy” in Boston (0:35). Next, he chats with NESN’s Zack Cox about the Patriots, reasons for their 0-2 start, silver linings thus far, and the upcoming Pats-Jets game (31:40). Brian and Jamie close out the show with some mailbag questions (1:12:30).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zack Cox
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

