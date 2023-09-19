 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saquon Out With Ankle Injury, and Pat Leonard Previews Giants-49ers

Plus, talking Yankees and Mets

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


(1:00) — GIANTS: The news of Saquon Barkley’s ankle has the Giants optimistic as they head out to face the 49ers on Thursday.
(8:34) — JETS: The Jets have to once again face their division foe, the Patriots, in hopes of beating them for the first time since 2015.
(11:30) — YANKEES AND METS: This will be the first playoff run without the Yankees and Mets since 2014.
(13:03) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(21:26) — PAT LEONARD: New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard returns to discuss how dire the Giants’ win over the Cardinals was, Saquon’s injury, his concerns with the Giants defense, and his thoughts on the Giants’ upcoming schedule.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Pat Leonard
Producer: Stefan Anderson

