Manchester United’s Struggles, Arsenal’s Two Keepers, and Some Under-the-Radar Flowers

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to discuss Manchester United’s continuing struggles, in what is their worst start to a season since 1989 (01:31). With David Raya making his Arsenal debut against Everton on the weekend, they also chat about whether he and Aaron Ramsdale can share the no. 1 spot and whether this might be the start of a new phenomenon in football (15:13). There’s also chat about new Arsenal signing Kyra Cooney-Cross (27:51), some flowers for Jeremy Doku, as well as some other players going under the radar so far this season.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS