NFL Week 2 Reactions, More Injuries, Track to the Future, and Inside the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Relationship With Cousin Sal and Bryan Curtis

Tate and Cousin Sal talk about the Nick Chubb injury before Bryan joins to look at the relationship between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and Bryan Curtis

Tate Frazier and Cousin Sal react to the Monday night matchups in Week 2 and more NFL injuries—including a brutal one to Nick Chubb—and preview the lines for Week 3. Tate and Sal then do Track to the Future to discuss futures bets and how Monday’s games impacted the weekly odds. Plus, Bryan Curtis joins the show to talk NFL and a behind-the-scenes look at the relationship between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Hosts: Tate Frazier and Cousin Sal
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producers: Jack Wilson, Danny Corrales, and Jonathan Frias

