Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3



SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of Week 3 (1:32). “You guys want to do some emails?” (36:50)

RB: Zack Moss (Colts), Justice Hill (Ravens), and Tyjae Spears (Titans) (2:33)

WR: Tutu Atwell (Rams), Tank Dell (Texans), and Josh Reynolds (Lions) (11:43)

TE: Zach Ertz (Cardinals), Luke Musgrave (Packers), and Hunter Henry (Patriots) (27:45)

QB: Jordan Love (Packers) and Matthew Stafford (Rams) (34:40)

D/ST: Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams (35:35)

