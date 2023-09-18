 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

The guys run through the must-add players for each position and answer some emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: SEP 17 Colts at Texans Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of Week 3 (1:32). “You guys want to do some emails?” (36:50)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

RB: Zack Moss (Colts), Justice Hill (Ravens), and Tyjae Spears (Titans) (2:33)

WR: Tutu Atwell (Rams), Tank Dell (Texans), and Josh Reynolds (Lions) (11:43)

TE: Zach Ertz (Cardinals), Luke Musgrave (Packers), and Hunter Henry (Patriots) (27:45)

QB: Jordan Love (Packers) and Matthew Stafford (Rams) (34:40)

D/ST: Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams (35:35)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

