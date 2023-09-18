 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Unceremonious End of ‘Winning Time’ and What It Means for HBO’s Sunday Night. Plus, ‘The Gold.’

Chris and Andy break down what went wrong with ‘Winning Time’ and discuss a new British drama series

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Chris and Andy talk about what was unexpectedly the series finale for Winning Time on Sunday and why a show with so much promise ultimately didn’t work (1:00). Then they talk about how the cancellation of Winning Time and the pushback of True Detective to 2024 have left HBO with a lack of Sunday night programming (41:42), before talking about the first episode of the new British procedural The Gold (49:18).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

