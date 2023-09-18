 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 Recap: Dolphins Win Again on the Road, the Giants’ Improbable Comeback Win, and the Bengals and Chargers Are 0-2

Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers of the week, including the Commanders, Chargers, Seahawks, and more

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Nora and Steven recap the Week 2 slate, starting with the Miami Dolphins, who beat the Patriots on the road to move to 2-0 (3:00). Then, they run through their winners and losers of the week, including the Commanders, Chargers, Seahawks, and more (15:40). They wrap up with their Sunday take purge (1:07:10).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

