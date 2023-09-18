Week 2 Recap: Dolphins Win Again on the Road, the Giants’ Improbable Comeback Win, and the Bengals and Chargers Are 0-2

Nora and Steven recap the Week 2 slate, starting with the Miami Dolphins, who beat the Patriots on the road to move to 2-0 (3:00). Then, they run through their winners and losers of the week, including the Commanders, Chargers, Seahawks, and more (15:40). They wrap up with their Sunday take purge (1:07:10).
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS