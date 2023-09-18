 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots Fall to 0-2, NY Football Is All Tied Up, Bears Fall Again, and Is It Time to Start Worrying About Jalen Hurts?

Brian Barrett reacts to the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins, John Jastremski breaks down the state of New York football. and Jason Goff talks about the biggest issues for the Bears

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak

Brian Barrett reacts to the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins on SNF and their fall to 0-2. John Jastremski breaks down the state of NY football, as both the Giants and Jets are now tied at 1-1 on the season. Then, Jason Goff talks about the biggest issues for the Bears and rounds up Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak to preview Week 3 for the Eagles.

Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Chris Sutton, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Star Wars’ Mailbag

Jo and Mal dive into the mailbag to answer your questions on book recommendations, spinoffs, and more!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Saquon Out With Ankle Injury, and Pat Leonard Previews Giants-49ers

Plus, talking Yankees and Mets

By John Jastremski

The Best ’SmackDown’ Ever? A Deep Dive Into The Rock’s Maj Return!

Plus, another incredible accomplishment for Austin Theory in his nascent wrestling career

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Manchester United’s Struggles, Arsenal’s Two Keepers, and Some Under-the-Radar Flowers

There’s also chat about new Arsenal signing Kyra Cooney-Cross and some flowers for Jeremy Doku

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Week 2 Reactions, More Injuries, Track to the Future, and Inside the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Relationship

Tate and Cousin Sal talk about the Nick Chubb injury before Bryan joins to look at the relationship between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more
Coach Prime’s Colorado Takeover and Lauren Boebert at ‘Beetlejuice’

Van and Rachel talk Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team, Lauren Boebert at ‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Max Kellerman, and much more

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan