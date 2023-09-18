Patriots Fall to 0-2, NY Football Is All Tied Up, Bears Fall Again, and Is It Time to Start Worrying About Jalen Hurts?

Brian Barrett reacts to the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins on SNF and their fall to 0-2. John Jastremski breaks down the state of NY football, as both the Giants and Jets are now tied at 1-1 on the season. Then, Jason Goff talks about the biggest issues for the Bears and rounds up Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak to preview Week 3 for the Eagles.
Hosts: Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, Jason Goff, Sheil Kapadia, and Ben Solak
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Chris Sutton, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian
Subscribe: Spotify