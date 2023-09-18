 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 Recap: The Giants Comeback, Puka (HOF?), and Burrow’s Slump

Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck give out their NFL Week 2 awards, including the “They Had Us in the First Half, I’m Not Gonna Lie” award, the Steve Buscemi Thank God I Called That Guy award, Fantasy Debutantes, and the Kombucha Girl award

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


The “They Had Us in the First Half, I’m Not Gonna Lie” award, the Steve Buscemi Thank God I Called That Guy award, Fantasy Debutantes, the Kombucha Girl award, Four Tight Ends Who Outscored Kyle Pitts and a Lie, “I’m Talking to America Here,” and many more Week 2 awards (5:52). Then, we reveal the next player inducted into the 2023 Fantasy Burn Book (57:40).

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

