Pats Fall to 0-2 With James White

Brian and James break down how the Patriots can rebound from a slow start

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins and discusses where things went wrong for the team (0:35). Then, he chats with James White about the game, offensive line issues, the Pats’ costly mental mistakes, how the team can dig out of a 0-2 hole, and more (12:45). Brian then takes a couple listener calls before offering up some more thoughts on the Chaim Bloom era and whom the Sox may target to replace him (44:10).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

