The Great Road Trip Convenience Store Draft, Three Moments to Time Travel to, and Can I Get a Drink?

Dave and Chris also discuss how Dave feels about his signature dishes and whether live events are overrated

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris kick off the episode by discussing three moments in time they’d like to travel back to.

Slice delves into an “addendum to the hefeweizen principle”—Dave’s theory that bartenders are able to tell what drinks a patron wants before they actually order them.

Ask Dave asks: Has Dave fallen out of love with some of his signature dishes? Dave talks about one of his most famous dishes, the Momofuku pork bun, and how he no longer wants to eat it or prepare it, and he draws a parallel to musical acts that have to play their hits.

MOIF gets into a road trip convenience store draft, where Dave and Chris have to pick one savory snack, one sweet snack, and one drink. The MOIF rounds out with an overrated/underrated on attending live events, including NFL games, magic shows, and tennis matches.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, and Gabi Marler

