“Is It Getting Better Yet?”

Jason breaks down the Bears-Bucs game before getting into the various issues facing the Bears offense and defense

By Jason Goff
The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off the pod by breaking down the Bears’ 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. He discusses the issues facing the offense, why the defense is struggling against mediocre offenses, and the troubles awaiting the Bears. Then, Jason continues the Bears talk by explaining how the franchise fails to develop quarterbacks. He discusses potential confidence issues with the team and why he isn’t jumping off the Bears bandwagon (16:54). Then, the guys get into the problem with the scheme and play calls. Tony then talks about his disappointment with the Bears and the struggles of the offense (41:16). To finish the pod, Jason asks the guys how their weekend was before diving into the Busta Rhymes concert he attended (73:22).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

