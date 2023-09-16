 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo analyze this uplifting episode, and Ben joins to discuss the Force

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


Live or die. Or join Mal and Joanna as they dive deep into the fifth episode of Ahsoka (7:12). They give their expert analysis on this riveting episode of the Star Wars series, which is emotional and uplifting (16:14). Later, Ben joins once again to discuss the history of Force powers used in this episode (3:06:07).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

