‘Ahsoka’ Episode 5 Deep Dive



Live or die. Or join Mal and Joanna as they dive deep into the fifth episode of Ahsoka (7:12). They give their expert analysis on this riveting episode of the Star Wars series, which is emotional and uplifting (16:14). Later, Ben joins once again to discuss the history of Force powers used in this episode (3:06:07).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Pandora | Google Podcasts