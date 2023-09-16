 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Heels’ Season 2, Episode 8 Review

David and Ben return to recap the season finale of the second season, “High Flying”

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Starz


David and Ben return to recap the season finale of the second season, titled “High Flying.” They discuss the wild main event at Harmageddon that saw Jack’s heel turn and the difficulties of nailing the shooting star press, then debate Wild Bill’s future and if Gully will forgive Jack after going off script. Also, they dive into Willie’s decision to finally come clean about DWL’s financials and discuss which characters have elevated themselves before giving out the awards for the episode.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

