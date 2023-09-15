Full Week 2 Betting Preview and Rejoicing in the First Backdoor Cover of the Year!

Sharp and House start this week with their immediate reactions to the Vikings’ backdoor cover (1:00) before discussing Week 2 trends (7:00). Then, they break down what the Bengals need to do to bounce back against the Ravens (14:00) and look at the lines that stand out the most to them (41:00). Finally, House reveals this week’s Bet the House pick (57:00), and they select their favorite listener-submitted bet for this weekend from the Betting Buddies (60:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
