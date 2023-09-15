A River of Wine, American Cheese Caves, and Tasting DiGiorno’s Pineapple Pickle Pizza



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on McDonald’s phasing out their self-service soda machines and marvel at the viral house that had hundreds of empty rum bottles inside. For this week’s Taste Test, they try DiGiorno’s half pickle, half pineapple pizza. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

