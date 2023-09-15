 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A River of Wine, American Cheese Caves, and Tasting DiGiorno’s Pineapple Pickle Pizza

Juliet and Jacoby also react to McDonald’s phasing out its self-service soda machines and marvel at the viral house that had hundreds of empty rum bottles inside

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Artisanal Beaufort cheese in refining in a traditional cellar. Rognaix. France. Photo by: Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on McDonald’s phasing out their self-service soda machines and marvel at the viral house that had hundreds of empty rum bottles inside. For this week’s Taste Test, they try DiGiorno’s half pickle, half pineapple pizza. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

The Temp Tracks and Butt Cracks Behind the ‘Winning Time’ Opening Credits

Dishing out nostalgic ’tude and radical tunes, the HBO series’ opening credits are a lot like the show itself: irreverent, insistent, and only occasionally ahistorical

By Katie Baker

Reddit Is No Longer the “Weird” Social Media. It’s Also Not Quite Normal.

There’s the Reddit of ‘Dumb Money’ that prompted a major fiasco in the finance industry, and then there’s the Reddit of celebrity AMAs and refining your pedestrian Google searches. On today’s Reddit, you can have both.

By Justin Charity

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Finale Reactions

Jess, Jomi, and Steve also look at the trailer for the series spinoff ‘Kiteman: Hell Yeah’ and gauge their excitement for the upcoming show

By Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more

Eagles-Vikings Postgame: D’Andre Swift’s Homecoming Game

The Philadelphia Eagles squeaked out another victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Sheil and Ben discuss the positives and negatives of the second game of the season.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

“Casual Betting Brothers, Activate!”

Jason and Bomani Jones discuss what Bomani has been up to, the decline of nuanced conversations, and Deion Sanders

By Jason Goff and Steven Ruiz