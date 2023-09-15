 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Vikings Postgame: D’Andre Swift’s Homecoming Game

The Philadelphia Eagles squeaked out another victory against the Minnesota Vikings. Sheil and Ben discuss the positives and negatives of the second game of the season.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Eagles squeaked out another victory against the Vikings on TNF and improved to 2-0, but there are still some concerns with the team. Sheil and Ben discuss the positives and negatives of the second game of the season, including the lackluster offense. How much room for improvement is needed with Jalen Hurts in order to return to the Super Bowl? Has the defense taken a step back as well?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

