“Casual Betting Brothers, Activate!”



The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off the pod by litigating the Bears’ decision to draft Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter. Jason then discusses how the optimism is fading among Bears fans, and how the Bucs game is a way for the Bears to win back the fan base. Then, Jason welcomes Bomani Jones to the podcast. They discuss what Bomani has been up to, the decline of nuanced conversations, and Deion Sanders. After that, Jason and the fellas discuss who Jason can count on to perform on the Bears. Jason then welcomes The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz to the podcast to talk about the Bears offense. Who’s to blame? Who’s at fault? Steven and Jason break down everything Bears related and take a larger look at offenses around the league. To wrap the show, the guys give their predictions for the Bears-Bucs Week 2 game.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Bomani Jones and Steven Ruiz

