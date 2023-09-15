 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Casual Betting Brothers, Activate!”

Jason and Bomani Jones discuss what Bomani has been up to, the decline of nuanced conversations, and Deion Sanders

By Jason Goff and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason Goff kicks off the pod by litigating the Bears’ decision to draft Darnell Wright over Jalen Carter. Jason then discusses how the optimism is fading among Bears fans, and how the Bucs game is a way for the Bears to win back the fan base. Then, Jason welcomes Bomani Jones to the podcast. They discuss what Bomani has been up to, the decline of nuanced conversations, and Deion Sanders. After that, Jason and the fellas discuss who Jason can count on to perform on the Bears. Jason then welcomes The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz to the podcast to talk about the Bears offense. Who’s to blame? Who’s at fault? Steven and Jason break down everything Bears related and take a larger look at offenses around the league. To wrap the show, the guys give their predictions for the Bears-Bucs Week 2 game.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Bomani Jones and Steven Ruiz
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

