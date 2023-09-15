 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 2 Start or Sit, Injury Updates, and Key Matchups

Plus, the guys do some emails!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Sunday Scaries, the Goodfellas Made Man Award, the “I Drink Your Milkshake” Award, the Heifetz Hex, the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), and a brand-new, revolutionary segment that will help you decide who to play each week (3:28). “You guys want to do some emails?” (50:07)

Check out our Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

