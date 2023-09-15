 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings, Prop Culture: Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift DEBUNKED, and TKO Group Explained

Nora joins to talk Week 2 of the NFL season, power rankings, and Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift. Later, David hops in to break down the WWE-UFC merger, and the creation of TKO Group.

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and David Shoemaker

Tate Frazier is joined by Nora Princiotti to preview Week 2 of the NFL season, power rank the top five teams right now, discuss who the Jets need as a replacement for Aaron Rodgers, and get into the latest segment of Prop Culture debunking the Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift rumors. Plus, David Shoemaker joins Tate to break down the WWE-UFC merger, and the creation of TKO Group and what it could mean for the sports world.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and David Shoemaker
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Play

NFL Week 2, Best Bets for the Weekend, and Michael Lombardi Joins

Cousin Sal recaps the Minnesota Vikings–Philadelphia Eagles game and gives his best bets for NFL Week 2

By Cousin Sal Iacono

The Temp Tracks and Butt Cracks Behind the ‘Winning Time’ Opening Credits

Dishing out nostalgic ’tude and radical tunes, the HBO series’ opening credits are a lot like the show itself: irreverent, insistent, and only occasionally ahistorical

By Katie Baker

Reddit Is No Longer the “Weird” Social Media. It’s Also Not Quite Normal.

There’s the Reddit of ‘Dumb Money’ that prompted a major fiasco in the finance industry, and then there’s the Reddit of celebrity AMAs and refining your pedestrian Google searches. On today’s Reddit, you can have both.

By Justin Charity

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

A River of Wine, American Cheese Caves, and Tasting DiGiorno’s Pineapple Pickle Pizza

Juliet and Jacoby also react to McDonald’s phasing out its self-service soda machines and marvel at the viral house that had hundreds of empty rum bottles inside

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4 Finale Reactions

Jess, Jomi, and Steve also look at the trailer for the series spinoff ‘Kiteman: Hell Yeah’ and gauge their excitement for the upcoming show

By Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more