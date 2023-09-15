Week 2 NFL Power Rankings, Prop Culture: Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift DEBUNKED, and TKO Group Explained

Tate Frazier is joined by Nora Princiotti to preview Week 2 of the NFL season, power rank the top five teams right now, discuss who the Jets need as a replacement for Aaron Rodgers, and get into the latest segment of Prop Culture debunking the Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift rumors. Plus, David Shoemaker joins Tate to break down the WWE-UFC merger, and the creation of TKO Group and what it could mean for the sports world.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Nora Princiotti and David Shoemaker

Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify