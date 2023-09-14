 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Must-Win For the Giants? Zach Wilson vs. the Cowboys D and Football Fridays

Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz hop back on the show to talk all things NFL and the upcoming matchups for Week 2

By John Jastremski
(2:50) — GIANTS: The Giants look to bounce back against the Cardinals and need a win before they face the grueling part of their schedule.

(6:35) — JETS: The Jets, now without Aaron Rodgers, head to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

(11:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.

(20:40) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 2 in Old School vs. New School.

(45:58) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe’s and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 2.

(57:06) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 2.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

