Must-Win For the Giants? Zach Wilson vs. the Cowboys D and Football Fridays

(2:50) — GIANTS: The Giants look to bounce back against the Cardinals and need a win before they face the grueling part of their schedule.
(6:35) — JETS: The Jets, now without Aaron Rodgers, head to Dallas to face the Cowboys.
(11:45) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(20:40) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 2 in Old School vs. New School.
(45:58) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe’s and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 2.
(57:06) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 2.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
