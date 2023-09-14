Streaming Inches Closer to Cable, Why the Latest ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Works, and ‘The Changeling’



Chris and Andy talk about a quote from Warner Bros. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels that streaming content “has been given away well below fair market value” and how services like Max continue to inch closer to becoming like old-school cable packages (1:00). Then they talk about the latest Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, how this show is succeeding by leaning on TV tropes (26:14), and the first episode of Apple TV+’s The Changeling (52:25).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS