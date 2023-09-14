 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaming Inches Closer to Cable, Why the Latest ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Works, and ‘The Changeling’

‘The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon’ TV tropes, streaming services inching toward mirroring old-school cable packages, and more!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Apple TV+


Chris and Andy talk about a quote from Warner Bros. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels that streaming content “has been given away well below fair market value” and how services like Max continue to inch closer to becoming like old-school cable packages (1:00). Then they talk about the latest Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, how this show is succeeding by leaning on TV tropes (26:14), and the first episode of Apple TV+’s The Changeling (52:25).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

