Can the Jets Win With Zach Wilson? Are the Bills OK? Plus, Vikings-Eagles Preview.

Nora and Steven also discuss risers and fallers in The Ringer’s Power Rankings

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images


‌Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by discussing what the Jets should do without Aaron Rodgers at QB. Then, they discuss Josh Allen’s turnover issues and how they affect the Bills. They finish by discussing risers and fallers based on The Ringer’s Power Rankings and previewing the TNF matchup between the Vikings and Eagles.

‌Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

