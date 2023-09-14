Chaim Bloom Is Out. Plus, Dolphins-Pats Preview With John Jastremski.



Brian opens with the news that the Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom and talks about why the Sox made this move and how the team will move forward from here (0:30). Then Brian gives out some AFC East thoughts about the Rodgers-less Jets, Josh Allen’s shaky play, and the Dolphins’ porous defense (24:00). Finally, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the Aaron Rodgers injury and the Jets season as well as the upcoming Dolphins-Pats ‘Sunday Night Football’ game, the Dolphins’ explosive offense, and how Bill Belichick and the defense might slow them down (52:50).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: John Jastremski

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

