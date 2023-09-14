 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chaim Bloom Is Out. Plus, Dolphins-Pats Preview With John Jastremski.

Brian discuses the news that the Boston Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom, gives out some AFC East thoughts, and previews the New England Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images


Brian opens with the news that the Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom and talks about why the Sox made this move and how the team will move forward from here (0:30). Then Brian gives out some AFC East thoughts about the Rodgers-less Jets, Josh Allen’s shaky play, and the Dolphins’ porous defense (24:00). Finally, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the Aaron Rodgers injury and the Jets season as well as the upcoming Dolphins-Pats ‘Sunday Night Football’ game, the Dolphins’ explosive offense, and how Bill Belichick and the defense might slow them down (52:50).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

