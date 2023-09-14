Are the Jets’ Playoff Hopes Dead? Plus, Full Week 2 Preview and Best Bets



The East Coast Bias boys begin the show by discussing what life after Aaron Rodgers will look like for the Jets (1:16). Then, they preview the biggest Week 2 matchups, including Ravens-Bengals (19:49), Chargers-Titans (24:19), Jets-Cowboys (32:00), and Dolphins-Patriots (36:12). Finally, they break down Thursday’s matchup between the Eagles and Vikings (40:47) before closing the show with their best bets (46:11).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer and Joe House

Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

