Are the Jets’ Playoff Hopes Dead? Plus, Full Week 2 Preview and Best Bets

The ‘East Coast Bias’ boys begin the show by discussing what life after Aaron Rodgers will look like for the Jets, then they preview the biggest Week 2 matchups, including Ravens-Bengals, Chargers-Titans, Jets-Cowboys, and Dolphins-Patriots 

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys begin the show by discussing what life after Aaron Rodgers will look like for the Jets (1:16). Then, they preview the biggest Week 2 matchups, including Ravens-Bengals (19:49), Chargers-Titans (24:19), Jets-Cowboys (32:00), and Dolphins-Patriots (36:12). Finally, they break down Thursday’s matchup between the Eagles and Vikings (40:47) before closing the show with their best bets (46:11).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

