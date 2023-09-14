‘The Morning Show’ Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 Recap



Bill and Amanda get together to talk about the first two episodes of the new season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. They begin their conversation by commenting on the heavenly lighting, special effects, and camerawork of the Season 3 premiere and catching up on all the story lines from the end of Season 2. They then discuss all of their favorite moments and scenes so far while shining a light on the acting performances of the star players, particularly Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, and Billy Crudup (4:55). Finally, Bill and Amanda make their predictions on how the season will end (40:28).

Hosts: Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

