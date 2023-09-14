 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3, Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

Bill and Amanda talk about the first two episodes of the new season of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

By Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins
Apple TV


Bill and Amanda get together to talk about the first two episodes of the new season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. They begin their conversation by commenting on the heavenly lighting, special effects, and camerawork of the Season 3 premiere and catching up on all the story lines from the end of Season 2. They then discuss all of their favorite moments and scenes so far while shining a light on the acting performances of the star players, particularly Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, and Billy Crudup (4:55). Finally, Bill and Amanda make their predictions on how the season will end (40:28).

Hosts: Bill Simmons and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

The 1989 Music Draft With Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica

Chris Ryan, Rob Harvilla, and Jon Caramanica join Yasi in the Thunderdome to pick their favorite songs and moments from the year that started the ’90s: the last year of the ’80s

By Yasi Salek

Telling the Story of Captain Robert Smalls With Michael B. Moore and Rob Edwards

Screenwriter Rob Edwards and congressional candidate Michael B. Moore to discuss their new graphic novel, ‘Defiant: The Robert Smalls Story,’ about the former U.S. representative

By Bakari Sellers

Stephen Larkham—Australia’s Greatest Drop Kick

We hear about Stephen’s iconic drop kick that helped win the World Cup for the Wallabies, his stellar career as a player and a coach, and who makes his Kanpai XV

By The Rugby Pod

Filling the Biden Void

Tara chats with First Lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary Michael LaRosa about what it’s like to work with the Bidens and how Joe likely sees his own polls

By Tara Palmeri

Best Murder Mystery Movie of the 21st Century

Dave, Jo, and Neil debate the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century: ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘Gosford Park,’ ‘Memories of Murder,’ or ‘Knives Out’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Will the LeBron Effect Work on Christian Wood?

Christian Wood is no sure bet in Los Angeles, but like so many other redemption projects handed to LeBron James, the best-case result could have championship-level implications

By Rob Mahoney