Cousin Sal and the Degenerate Trifecta start off by previewing the Thursday night matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles by giving out their best bets for the game, favorite prop, and first touchdown scorer. Next, they give out their best bets for the most intriguing Week 3 college football matchups (25:03), before moving on to Sharp Tank (36:35)

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

Subscribe: Spotify