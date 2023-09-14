 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dave’s Solution for Beating Cold Callers, Favorite Action Movie Franchises, and Juice Rankings

Plus, issues Dave’s encountered with saying no to requests made by strangers in person, an AskDave about a sticky situation, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave opens the episode with three things he did after school instead of homework—including using a certain video game system that might have taken up a lot of time. The episode segues into a Slice about robocallers and cold callers—and Dave’s wildly inefficient method of possibly putting an end to cold callers once and for all. He continues the episode by discussing issues he’s encountered with saying no to requests made by strangers in person.

The episode continues with an AskDave about a sticky situation at a Michelin-starred restaurant, before getting to a quick MOIF about action movie franchises. Dave dishes on his favorite action movie franchise now that he’s reached his 40s.

Dave then goes into an exploration of commonly consumed fruit juices—and which one he finds most helpful in the kitchen. The episode lands with Dave waxing poetic about a lesser-known Korean noodle dish and what its presence on a menu might say about a Korean restaurant.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

