Eagles-Vikings Preview: All Eyes on the Eagles Offense

How will the game plan differ against Minnesota?

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Eagles are 1-0 and are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football for the home opener. Shawn Syed of Sumer Sports joins Sheil to discuss what the Eagles’ game plan was against the Patriots and how that will differ when they play the Vikings. Will Dallas Goedert and other offensive players see more targets and touches? How will the defense hold up with multiple starters out for the game?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Shawn Syed
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

