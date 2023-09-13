 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Eye in the Sky Never Lies!”

Jason Goff talks the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers and welcomes Greg Auman to get his insight on the Bears’ Week 2 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

By Jason Goff
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason Goff jumps into Bears talk after his second rewatch of Sunday’s loss to the Packers and denotes his issues with the team. He also addresses the comments that safety Jaquan Brisker made to the media (17:37). After that, Jason welcomes Fox Sports writer Greg Auman, who covers the NFC South, to get his insight on the Bears’ Week 2 opponent, the Buccaneers (41:31). Then, Jason continues his evaluation of the Bears’ anemic offensive performance by trying to understand who is at fault, and explains why Week 2 is now a must-win game (57:30). To wrap the show, Jason talks about a strange text he received from an unknown number (83:06).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Greg Auman
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle William

