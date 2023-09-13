 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Power Ranking the Biggest Underreactions After Week 1

Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck talk Calvin Ridley and Trevor Lawrence’s pairing, the Cowboys defense, Tony Pollard’s prowess, and much more from NFL Week 1

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


RIP to Aaron Rodgers’s Achilles and the New York Jets’ Super Bowl chances (4:59). Next, power ranking the NFL Week 1 things that people aren’t talking about enough, including late-round quarterbacks looking better than their early-round counterparts, Tony Pollard being good at football, the NFC just looking flat-out better than the AFC, and much more (14:54). “You guys want to do some emails?” (39:00)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

  • Are late-round QBs back? (15:33)
  • Calvin Ridley and Trevor Lawrence are a match made in heaven (17:44)
  • The Cowboys defense just entered the chat (20:12)
  • Tony Pollard: really good at football (22:21)
  • No one’s talking about C.J. Stroud! (24:30)
  • Why Travis Etienne might be a league-winner (26:40)
  • Tyjae Spears > Derrick Henry? (30:12)
  • What if Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers are just last year’s Derek Carr and Davante Adams? (32:19)
  • The NFC looked better than the AFC (yes, the AFC still has Patrick Mahomes) (34:13)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

“Eye in the Sky Never Lies!”

Jason Goff talks the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers and welcomes Greg Auman to get his insight on the Bears’ Week 2 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Jason Goff

Misery Loves Company: Work Friendships

Erika is joined by writer Julian Kimble to talk about hating work in ‘Office Space,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Telemarketers,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Mad Men’

By Erika Ramirez and Julian Kimble

Maguire or Partey? Which Failed Transfer Will Cost the Most?

Plus, James asks if Bayern Munich’s failures on deadline day will increase their chances of winning the Champions League

By James Lawrence Allcott

Prepping for the Ryder Cup, and a Fortinet Championship Preview

House and Hubbard review Team Europe’s selections for the Ryder Cup and and preview the Fortinet Championship

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Week 1 NFL Recap, a Replacement for Rodgers, and Betaches

Week 1 of the NFL featured bad quarterback play, the reigning champs being upset, and a brutal injury to Aaron Rodgers

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Anthony Richardson’s Development Plan Is Ahead of Schedule

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie passer looked far better than the raw project some billed him as in the draft. That’s exactly what the team expected.

By Ben Solak