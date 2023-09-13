Power Ranking the Biggest Underreactions After Week 1



RIP to Aaron Rodgers’s Achilles and the New York Jets’ Super Bowl chances (4:59). Next, power ranking the NFL Week 1 things that people aren’t talking about enough, including late-round quarterbacks looking better than their early-round counterparts, Tony Pollard being good at football, the NFC just looking flat-out better than the AFC, and much more (14:54). “You guys want to do some emails?” (39:00)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Are late-round QBs back? (15:33)

Calvin Ridley and Trevor Lawrence are a match made in heaven (17:44)

The Cowboys defense just entered the chat (20:12)

Tony Pollard: really good at football (22:21)

No one’s talking about C.J. Stroud! (24:30)

Why Travis Etienne might be a league-winner (26:40)

Tyjae Spears > Derrick Henry? (30:12)

What if Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers are just last year’s Derek Carr and Davante Adams? (32:19)

The NFC looked better than the AFC (yes, the AFC still has Patrick Mahomes) (34:13)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

