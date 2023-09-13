Sean Strickland Had Us Fooled! Plus, Valentina Shevchenko Seeks Revenge Against Alexa Grasso, and the WWE-UFC Merger is Official!

With their heads still spinning after an unpredictable UFC 293, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy return to discuss the following on today’s episode:
- The creation of the TKO Group, which merges the UFC and WWE under the parent company of Endeavor, and what this deal means for the front-facing product, the UFCs popularity, future broadcast deals, and whether the UFC will need to dial down some of its right-leaning politics now that it is a publicly traded company (6:22)
- Why we’ve failed to give Sean Strickland credit for how smart and calculated he actually is, and why he’s finding so many fans now (23:45)
- What should happen next for Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis, and the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 (36:20)
- Saturday’s UFC Noche event in Las Vegas and whether another loss for Valentina Shevchenko signals the beginning of the end for the women’s flyweight GOAT (53:33)
- A fascinating matchup between fan favorite Kevin Holland and rising star Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event (1:03:13)
And more!
To support the show you can purchase TST’s book Surrender here on Amazon join our Discord!
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify