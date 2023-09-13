 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Strickland Had Us Fooled! Plus, Valentina Shevchenko Seeks Revenge Against Alexa Grasso, and the WWE-UFC Merger is Official!

The guys also discuss Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
With their heads still spinning after an unpredictable UFC 293, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy return to discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • The creation of the TKO Group, which merges the UFC and WWE under the parent company of Endeavor, and what this deal means for the front-facing product, the UFCs popularity, future broadcast deals, and whether the UFC will need to dial down some of its right-leaning politics now that it is a publicly traded company (6:22)
  • Why we’ve failed to give Sean Strickland credit for how smart and calculated he actually is, and why he’s finding so many fans now (23:45)
  • What should happen next for Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis, and the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 (36:20)
  • Saturday’s UFC Noche event in Las Vegas and whether another loss for Valentina Shevchenko signals the beginning of the end for the women’s flyweight GOAT (53:33)
  • A fascinating matchup between fan favorite Kevin Holland and rising star Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event (1:03:13)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

