Misery Loves Company: Work Friendships

Erika and Steven start the conversation about misery-bonding with coworkers by recounting their experiences in service and retail and how shared experiences with customers and managers helped to create friendships in the workplace (0:30). Then they dig into some listener mail on the topic of childhood friendships. Finally, Erika is joined once again by writer Julian Kimble to talk about the pop culture influences around hating work and bonding with your coworkers, including Office Space, The Office, Telemarketers, The Bear, and Mad Men (22:15).
Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Julian Kimble
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify