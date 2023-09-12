 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers Out for the Season

Plus, Darren Waller talks about the Giants bouncing back

By John Jastremski
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


(0:45) — MIKE FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Mike Fliegelman returns to discuss the Jets moving forward without Aaron Rodgers, their chances with Zach Wilson, and the Mets making David Stearns the president of baseball operations.
(18:31) — DARREN WALLER: Giants TE Darren Waller joins the show to talk about his time in New York so far, Daniel Jones, how the Giants will bounce back from Sunday’s loss to Dallas, and his partnership with Icy Hot.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Darren Waller and Mike Fliegelman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

