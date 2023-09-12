Aaron Rodgers Out for the Season



(0:45) — MIKE FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Mike Fliegelman returns to discuss the Jets moving forward without Aaron Rodgers, their chances with Zach Wilson, and the Mets making David Stearns the president of baseball operations.

(18:31) — DARREN WALLER: Giants TE Darren Waller joins the show to talk about his time in New York so far, Daniel Jones, how the Giants will bounce back from Sunday’s loss to Dallas, and his partnership with Icy Hot.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Darren Waller and Mike Fliegelman

Producer: Stefan Anderson

