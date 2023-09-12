What We Learned About the Pats in Week 1, With Ted Johnson

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about the Patriots’ Week 1 loss, positive takeaways from the Pats offense and Mac Jones’s play, how the defense stifled Jalen Hurts, Bill Belichick’s questionable decision-making in recent years, and more (0:30). Then, Brian takes a look at next week’s opponent, the Dolphins, their high-flying offense, and how the Pats might be able to stop them (1:01:25). Finally, he ends with some NBA thoughts, including on the 2024 Olympics and Jayson Tatum’s place among the NBA’s best (1:13:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ted Johnson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
