Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic Win the U.S. Open, Arsenal’s WCL Exit and More

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga! After a quick chat about yesterday’s Stadio episode, they discuss Coco Gauff, the first American teenager to win a U.S. Open since Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic, who won a record 24th men’s Grand Slam title (05:40). They then move on to Arsenal’s exit from the Women’s Champions League at the qualification stage (19:49), as well as the issue with scheduling, with games coming so soon after the recent World Cup.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
