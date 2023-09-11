Chris Evans Gets Married, Joe Jonas Gets Divorced, the U.S. Open, and More

The ladies return with a packed episode! Beginning with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s wedding boasting a full Avenger attendance (:58), and on the other end of the spectrum Joe Jonas gets divorced from wife Sophie Turner (8:37). Next Juliet and Amanda discuss the incredible U.S. Open Championship weekend and all of the celebrity sightings (18:03), Amanda’s amazing trip to the Venice International Film Festival (27:54). and end with a quick debrief of Emma Cline’s book The Guest (39:06).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
