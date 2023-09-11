Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 2

Must-add players at each position ahead of Week 2, Showdown Time (1:44), and listener emails (56:33).
Running backs: Kenneth Gainwell (Eagles), Joshua Kelley (Chargers), and Kyren Williams (Rams) (2:45)
Wide receivers: Puka Nacua (Rams), Rashid Shaheed (Saints), and Kendrick Bourne (Patriots) (20:18)
Tight ends: Zach Ertz (Cardinals), Luke Musgrave (Packers), and Sam LaPorta (Lions) (41:04)
Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy (49ers) and Jordan Love (Packers) (50:28)
Defenses: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texas, and Indianapolis Colts (56:33)
