Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 2

Plus, listener emails!

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Must-add players at each position ahead of Week 2, Showdown Time (1:44), and listener emails (56:33).

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Running backs: Kenneth Gainwell (Eagles), Joshua Kelley (Chargers), and Kyren Williams (Rams) (2:45)

Wide receivers: Puka Nacua (Rams), Rashid Shaheed (Saints), and Kendrick Bourne (Patriots) (20:18)

Tight ends: Zach Ertz (Cardinals), Luke Musgrave (Packers), and Sam LaPorta (Lions) (41:04)

Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy (49ers) and Jordan Love (Packers) (50:28)

Defenses: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texas, and Indianapolis Colts (56:33)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out

Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsiblyto find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

