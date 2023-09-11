 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1 NFL Season Audio, the Howard Stern-ing of Cable News, and the Iowa Football Primary

They also touch on Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s 22nd year as commentary partners, the end of ‘Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel,’ Vulture’s piece on Rotten Tomatoes, and more!

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss Jen Psaki taking over Chris Hayes’s Monday night primetime slot at MSNBC (00:48). Then, they listen to some announcer clips from the NFL and college football (07:03) and talk about the GOP candidates at the Iowa–Iowa State football game (15:14). They also touch on Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s 22nd year as commentary partners (21:52), the end of Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, Vulture’s piece on Rotten Tomatoes, and more! Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘Winning Time’ and Its History Problem, Plus ‘Drops of God’

Chris and Andy talk about the historical hyper-accuracy of ‘Winning Time’ and Apple TV’s new ‘Drops of God’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

NFL Week 1 Buy, Sell, or Hold

Plus, Bowman Chrome review with Aram Leighton

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

CAA’s New Billionaire Owner and the (Over)Value of Talent Agencies

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss majority owner TPG selling its stake in CAA to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault for $7 billion, why he made this deal, what it means for CAA, and more

By Matthew Belloni

Who Are the Next Main-Eventers in AEW and WWE?

Plus, David kicks off the show with the cold-open question of the week: Who would you join, Judgment Day or the Bloodline?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

NFL Week 1 Best Win, Worst Loss, and Tua-Mania. Plus, Texas Is Back Again, and Where Does That Leave Alabama?

Ryen highlights Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and the Miami Dolpins’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season

By Ryen Russillo

Cedric the Entertainer and His Debut Novel, ‘Flipping Boxcars’

Cedric the Entertainer also discusses his new series, ‘Kings of BBQ’

By Bakari Sellers