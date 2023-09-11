 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Embarrassed by Cowboys, Eagles Sneak by Patriots, and Bears Lose to Packers

John Jastremski reacts to Giants-Cowboys, Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak discuss takeaways from Eagles-Patriots, and Brian Barrett talks about how impressive the Patriots defense was

By John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Brian Barrett, and Jason Goff

John Jastremski reacts to the Giants’ massive loss in prime time to the Cowboys, Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak discuss takeaways from the Eagles’ slim win over the Patriots, and Brian Barrett talks about how impressively the Patriots defense performed. Plus, Jason Goff’s observations on Justin Fields in the Bears’ loss to the Packers.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Brian Barrett, and Jason Goff
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Chris Sutton, Jamie McClellan, and Tucker Tashjian

