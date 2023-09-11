 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Not in Front of Company”

Jason Goff breaks down the 38-20 beatdown the Green Bay Packers inflicted on the Chicago Bears

By Jason Goff
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason Goff breaks down the 38-20 beatdown the Packers inflicted on the Bears (1:05). He goes through the state of the Bears after Week 1, and how Jordan Love outplayed Justin Fields. Then, Jason is joined by former Bears defensive lineman Alex Brown to get the insight of a former player. Alex talks about what it was like to play in the Bears-Packers rivalry (18:37).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

