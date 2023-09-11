“Not in Front of Company”



The Full Go returns as Jason Goff breaks down the 38-20 beatdown the Packers inflicted on the Bears (1:05). He goes through the state of the Bears after Week 1, and how Jordan Love outplayed Justin Fields. Then, Jason is joined by former Bears defensive lineman Alex Brown to get the insight of a former player. Alex talks about what it was like to play in the Bears-Packers rivalry (18:37).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Alex Brown

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

