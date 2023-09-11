Pats Battle Back, but Fall Short Against Eagles With James White

Brian opens with some takeaways from the Patriots’ 25-20 loss to the Eagles, and points out some silver linings on both sides of the ball for the Pats (0:15). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the game, the defense’s impressive performance, Tom Brady’s retirement ceremony, and more (37:40). Brian ends with a listener call (1:00:50).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
