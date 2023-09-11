 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Patriots Postgame Reaction: Not the Prettiest Win to Start the Season

Sheil and Ben break down the game, and discuss what fans should expect from Jalen Hurts moving forward

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Eagles finally took flight in New England and came out victorious over the Patriots to start the season 1-0. A win is a win, but there were some glaring concerns that Sheil and Ben have with the team going forward. Jalen Hurts didn’t look his best, but was his play indicative of how the season will play out? Do the Eagles have problems in the secondary and at linebacker after giving up three TDs to Mac Jones?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

