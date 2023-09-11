The Most Ambitious Restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, and Cantonese Cuisine’s Survival

Dave and Chris wax nostalgic at the top of the episode talking about three things they ate in high school. Dave talks about his secret love of shepherd’s pie and his not-so-secret love of microwaveable cheeseburgers. Chris weighs in with his clandestine love affair with “RIB-B-Q” at the Cal Dining Hall. The two also share a moment about a certain past food item at Taco Bell.

For Slice, Dave talks about his run-in with a foul ball at Dodger Stadium and the internal monologue that led to him missing out on the catch.

The conversation turns a bit more serious as the two discuss the state of Cantonese cuisine, one of the most technically demanding cuisines to execute.

They talk about its future and how a cuisine survives over time.

The episode rounds out with a MOIF distinguishing “dining” versus “eating,” and going through some of the most ambitious restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS