Sean Strickland is the UFC Middleweight Champion. Should Israel Adesanya Get a Rematch?

Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST offer instant reaction to what is undoubtedly one of the biggest upsets in UFC history

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Moments after watching America’s darling Sean Strickland dethrone the heavily favored Israel Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight championship in Sydney, Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST offer instant reaction to what is undoubtedly one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. The guys discuss:

  • Adesanya’s surprisingly lackluster performance, his strange approach to fight week, and if Izzy’s activity as champion ultimately hurt him in this fight (10:42)
  • Whether Strickland winning a UFC belt is a disaster for the promotion (15:42)
  • Whether Adesanya should get an immediate title rematch like UFC president Dana White believes he deserves (31:40)
  • How the outcome of this fight shakes up the stakes for next month’s middleweight showdown between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

3PAC also weighs in on Alexander Volkov’s incredible performance in his win over Tai Tuivasa in the chief support fight (51:00). Plus, the curse of the Craic lives on.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

