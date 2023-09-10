‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Hey there Snips! It’s time to dive deep into the fourth episode of Ahsoka (08:53). Mal and Jo venture into deep space and discuss the riveting episode that takes our hero away from her apprentice and causes strife within (15:39). Much later, Ben Lindbergh joins for a discussion of the final scene in the world between worlds (02:49:18)
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
