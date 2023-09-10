 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo venture into deep space and discuss the riveting episode that takes our hero away from her apprentice and causes strife within

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Hey there Snips! It’s time to dive deep into the fourth episode of Ahsoka (08:53). Mal and Jo venture into deep space and discuss the riveting episode that takes our hero away from her apprentice and causes strife within (15:39). Much later, Ben Lindbergh joins for a discussion of the final scene in the world between worlds (02:49:18)

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

