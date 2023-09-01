‘Ahsoka’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

The purrgils are here! Join Mal and Jo as they dive deep into Ahsoka Episode 3, “Time to Fly” (17:40). They talk about Hera’s rough day at the office, Sabine’s training with Ahsoka, and of course, purrgils. Later, Ben Lindbergh joins for a lore look into other characters who were weak in the Force (2:15:48).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
