‘Ahsoka’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Join Mal and Jo as they talk about Hera’s rough day at the office, Sabine’s training with Ahsoka, and of course, purrgils

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney Plus


The purrgils are here! Join Mal and Jo as they dive deep into Ahsoka Episode 3, “Time to Fly” (17:40). They talk about Hera’s rough day at the office, Sabine’s training with Ahsoka, and of course, purrgils. Later, Ben Lindbergh joins for a lore look into other characters who were weak in the Force (2:15:48).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran

